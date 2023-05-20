Sports
Awoniyi goal secures Premier League status for Nottm Forest
Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game against Arsenal to help his club Nottingham Forest secure their Premier League status for another season.
Awoniyi has been excellent for Forest in the past few games after returning from an injury that kept him away from the sport for many weeks.
Awoniyi bagged a brace in each of their last two games, and now scored the winner against the Gunners to confirm Nottingham Forest’s survival.
Read Also: BREAKING: Man City emerge EPL champions after Arsenal lose at Forest
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Awoniyi joined Forest in June of last year for a club record fee after scoring 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions for Union Berlin in th previous season.
Meanwhile, Forest’s victory also means that champions Manchester City have sealed yet another Premier League triumph making it a third successive championship for the Pep Guardiola side.
Arsenal are four points behind the Manchester club, with just one game left for the Gunners, while City would take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
