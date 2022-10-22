Sports
Awoniyi nets winner as Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League
Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game to help Nottingham Forest defeat Liverpool 1-0 in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Awoniyi broke the deadlock in the 55th minute to seal a big victory for Forest, who have now climbed off the bottom of the table.
The game played at a boisterous City Ground saw Awoniyi score against his former club, where he left in 2021 without making a competitive appearance.
Read Also: Salah scores winner as Liverpool beat Man City
From the first whistle, Forest dominated Liverpool, and by the time referee Paul Tierney blew at the end of the game, Forest had exhausted themselves.
They have a tendency to blow leads this season, most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 before losing 3-2, but they held off some intense late pressure from Liverpool to achieve a storied victory.
They face Chelsea at home, Manchester United at home, and Arsenal also in their next five league games, but this noteworthy victory against the Reds will boost their morale.
