Awoniyi nets winner as Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game to help Nottingham Forest defeat Liverpool 1-0 in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Awoniyi broke the deadlock in the 55th minute to seal a big victory for Forest, who have now climbed off the bottom of the table.

The game played at a boisterous City Ground saw Awoniyi score against his former club, where he left in 2021 without making a competitive appearance.

Read Also: Salah scores winner as Liverpool beat Man City

From the first whistle, Forest dominated Liverpool, and by the time referee Paul Tierney blew at the end of the game, Forest had exhausted themselves.

They have a tendency to blow leads this season, most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 before losing 3-2, but they held off some intense late pressure from Liverpool to achieve a storied victory.

They face Chelsea at home, Manchester United at home, and Arsenal also in their next five league games, but this noteworthy victory against the Reds will boost their morale.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now