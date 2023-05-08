Awoniyi scores, Iwobi bags assist as Forest, Everton win in survival battles

Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi and others who are in the fight for survival in the English Premier League were in action with their clubs on Monday.

Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton and bagged an assist in their 5-1 victory over Brighton.

The Toffees produced a superb display of counter-attacking to climb out of the relegation zone with a stunning victory that dented Brighton’s European ambitions.

Elsewhere, Nigeria duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi suffered defeat with Leicester City in the hands of Fulham, who won 5-3.

Iheanacho was absent from the game having been nursing an injury for a while now, but Ndidi played as a substitute in the encounter.

The Foxes remain in the relegation zone, two points behind Everton in 16th spot.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi scored to help his team Nottingham Forest secure a 4-3 victory over Southampton.

Awoniyi bagged a brace for the team as they leapfrogged other teams to go 15th in the league table, leaving Leicester, Leeds and Southampton in the relegation zone.

