Awosika, Aboyeji, 14 others to chart new path for African professionals at 2022 Agility conference

Ibukun Awosika, a serial entrepreneur and former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria will join other successful professionals around the world, and Nigeria, to chart a new growth path for Africa at the 2022 Agility conference.

The conference, convened by Scrum Alliance and the Regionals Scrum Gathering Nigeria team, takes place against a backdrop of great optimism about Africa’s potential and economic recovery.

The conference theme, “Agility for competitive advantage,” according the organizers, is intended to assist African professionals in taking advantage of new opportunities while also enhancing capacity for innovation.

Coach Aanu Gopald, speaking about the event in a statement, promised participants of exciting and fully packed thought-provoking sessions.

She also promised that at the conference, participants will be empowered and given answers to their questions on how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

She said: “The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe.

“Each day features industry leaders, Agile and technology experts sharing their expertise on how to unlock the enormous potentials of Nigeria and Africa into an era of agility-driven growth, prosperity, economic development and pride.

“Those that are new to Agile, get ready for three days of disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights as we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world.”

She also noted that the conference is so important due to the unprecedented change, and the ability for Africa to move faster than the global market in day-to-day decision making.

The conference is expected to be held virtually from Tuesday, 5 April through Thursday, 7 April 2022 with over 1000 attendees.

Other speakers among the 15 for the event include Ola Brown and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji.

