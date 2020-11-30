AXA Mansard, Cutix, FCMB, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Please note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AXA MANSAD INSURANCE PLC

Axa Mansard tops our list by virtue of its proposed scrip issue of 17 new shares for every 7 held by shareholders. To qualify for the largesse, investors must purchase the insurer’s stocks and have their names appear on its register of members by 14th December. The closure date is 15th December.

Axa Mansard’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.59 while its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is 3.96.