AXA Mansard, Cutix, FCMB, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The Nigerian bourse recorded gains throughout last week save for Monday, with the corporate actions of the week and some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watch-list for this week.
We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.
Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Please note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
AXA MANSAD INSURANCE PLC
Axa Mansard tops our list by virtue of its proposed scrip issue of 17 new shares for every 7 held by shareholders. To qualify for the largesse, investors must purchase the insurer’s stocks and have their names appear on its register of members by 14th December. The closure date is 15th December.
Axa Mansard’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.59 while its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is 3.96.
CUTIX PLC
Cutix makes on the basis of its impressive half-year 2020 financial results, where profit after taxation grew by 117.75% to N307.638 million from N141.282 million.
Read also: Neimeth, Japaul, Beta Glass top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist
Cutix’s EPS stands at N0.35 while its PE ratio is 4.86.
FCMB GROUP PLC
FCMB appears on our list on account of its commendable 9-month to September financials, which saw profit jump by 28.8% to N13.903 billion from N10.791 billion.
Its EPS is N1.05 while its PE ratio is 3.09.
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
Sovereign Trust makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share. Its EPS is N0.06 while its PE ratio is 3.41.
COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC
Courteville appears on list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.
Courteville’ EPS is N0.02 while its PE ratio is 8.82.
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UPDC REIT makes our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N4.15, the stock closed at N5.50, appreciating by 32.53%.
JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC
Japaul features on account of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N0.27, the stock closed at N0.24, depreciating by 11.11%.
