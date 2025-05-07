AY advocates respect for naira, foreign currencies after invitation by EFCC

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known in entertainment circles as AY, has advocated that Nigerians should respect the naira and foreign currencies after he was recently invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The humour merchant who made the call in a post shared on his official Instagram page said that he was recently invited by the EFCC regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies at an event.

He said that the act was classified as an offense related to the abuse of the naira and also thanked the EFCC for their understanding and for granting him pardon.

According to him, the experience was a valuable lesson, as he is now personally committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for the national currency.

“I am grateful to God for His mercy and guidance. On Monday, I was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies—an act that has been classified as an offense related to the abuse of the naira.

“I want to sincerely thank the EFCC and all authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to the proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds.

“This experience has been a valuable lesson, and I am personally committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for our national currency.

“To my friends, family, and the general public: We all know that spraying money at public events is a practice common in Nigerian celebrations, especially during weddings, funerals, and parties. It is generally considered a cultural tradition rather than a criminal act. But let me attach some slides to this post on the DOS AND DON’T.

“It is important to understand that mutilating or abusing the naira—whether by spraying, tearing, defacing, or mishandling—is not just a cultural practice but also a violation of Nigerian law. Such acts undermine the integrity of our national currency and can have serious legal consequences.

“Let us all strive to uphold the dignity of our currency, which is a symbol of our nation’s sovereignty and economic stability. Respect for the naira is respect for Nigeria’s future.

“Together, we can promote responsible behavior and foster a culture of patriotism and integrity. Thank you.” AY wrote on the picture and video sharing social media platform.

