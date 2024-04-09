AY gives reasons why he has remained silent over breakup with estranged wife, Mabel

Ace comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has lifted the lid on the disagreement he had in the past with his estranged wife Mabel who no longer lives under the same roof with him.

The humour merchant who made the disclosure in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page stated that many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues.

AY also added in his post that he has reached a stage in his life where he can not entertain the public with deep personal family issues that affect him due to some reasons.

He also stated in his post that it is one thing to watch his marriage of 20 years slip off his hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame.

AY said, “Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues. Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak.

“Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

“The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that I have reached that stage in my life where I can not entertain the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle for the individuals involved.

“Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online,” his post partly read.

AY added that; “it is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victim and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely iNNOCENT enough to cast stones.

“Presently, I am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are traveling faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies,” he stated.

