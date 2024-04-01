Entertainment
AY Makun responds to of him having a child outside wedlock
Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known in entertainment circles as AY, has responded to stories making the rounds about having a child outside of wedlock.
Recall how AY’s surprise Instagram post on March 19, shared on his official account, disclosing his son’s 17th birthday, drew emotions from a lot of people online.
The reactions online came in torrents, given that the tested Nollywood director is only known to have two children with his estranged wife, Mabel, who has parted ways with him.
Comedian AY reacts after fire guts his Lagos home
The humour merchant has now responded to the speculation of having a child out of wedlock during a recent AY live performance, when he brought his supposed 17-year-old son on stage.
AY revealed during the well-attended show in Lagos, Nigeria that his son in question was the child of his sister and not his biological son as many suggested.
AY married his wife, Mabel Makun, in 2009, and together, they are blessed with two daughters, Michelle Makun and Ayomide Makun, however, the pair parted ways about three years ago after falling out with each other over matters that are best known to them.
