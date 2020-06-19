Latest Politics

Ayade appoints fresh batch of 190 aides to ‘put food on the table’

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has announced the appointment of a fresh batch of 190 new aides.

The new appointees include personal assistants and special advisers, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ita, the appointments were based on the administration’s policy thrust of ‘putting food on the table’.

Read also: Ayade reveals why Cross River is yet to record any COVID-19 case

Those appointed included Musa Adede – Chairman, Security Trust Fund; Bai Thompson – Special Adviser, Int’l Investors’ link; Aboh Akongfe – Special Assistant, Aviation; Anthony Bassey – Special Assistant, Refugees’ Matter; Edict Essun – Member, Hawkers’ Right Agency; Michael Ogbeche – Member, Equal Opportunity Board; Joshua Ani-Ita – Special Assistant, Hospitality.

Othera are Alice Achi – Senior Special Assistant, Women Development; Ekpo Ekpenyong – Senior Special Assistant, Recreational Park Development; Dan Unah – Special Assistant, Job Placement; John Abese – Member, Migration Control Agency; Vincent Egbe – Member, Scrap Metals Board, amongst others.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!