Ayade appoints fresh batch of 190 aides to ‘put food on the table’

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has announced the appointment of a fresh batch of 190 new aides.

The new appointees include personal assistants and special advisers, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ita, the appointments were based on the administration’s policy thrust of ‘putting food on the table’.

Those appointed included Musa Adede – Chairman, Security Trust Fund; Bai Thompson – Special Adviser, Int’l Investors’ link; Aboh Akongfe – Special Assistant, Aviation; Anthony Bassey – Special Assistant, Refugees’ Matter; Edict Essun – Member, Hawkers’ Right Agency; Michael Ogbeche – Member, Equal Opportunity Board; Joshua Ani-Ita – Special Assistant, Hospitality.

Othera are Alice Achi – Senior Special Assistant, Women Development; Ekpo Ekpenyong – Senior Special Assistant, Recreational Park Development; Dan Unah – Special Assistant, Job Placement; John Abese – Member, Migration Control Agency; Vincent Egbe – Member, Scrap Metals Board, amongst others.

