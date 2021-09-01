News
Ayade appoints singer Iyanya as SSA on Tourism
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has appointed singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk as the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.
The singer, who hails from Cross River State, was appointed alongside 26 other aides.
READ ALSO: Iyanya arraigned in court, pleads not guilty to car theft charge
The Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the appointment took immediate effect.
