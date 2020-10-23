Ayade declares 24-hour curfew in Cross River

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

The curfew took effect from 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Christian Ita, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew followed the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality by hoodlums in the state.

The statement read: “Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.”

