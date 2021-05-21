Ayade echoes Bello, claims more PDP govs planning to join APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, claims more governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade, who made this declaration on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today on Thursday, after he announced his defection from PDP to APC, stated categirically that he has it on good authority that some of his former colleagues in the PDP will soon join the APC train.

“Just watch out, you will see; you will just realise that I know what I am saying,” he stated, disclosing that some of his colleagues were mulling defection.

“I am happy to announce to you that very soon, more governors are joining the APC because what we want to achieve is a country where we all can sit with the President and agree on our succession process, we don’t have to fight.”

On the allegations that he defected to the APC because he suffered a huge loss at the recent PDP congress held in his state, Ayade stressed that his decision to decamp to the the ruling party was to take his state to the ‘centre’ as he was firmly in control of the PDP before announcing his move to the ruling party.

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello had also recently made a similar claim that a number of PDP governors would join the ruling APC before the 2023 general elections.

He had stated this even before Ayade disclosed his plan to decamp from the opposition party.

