Politics
Ayade informs Buhari on 2023 presidential bid
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2023.
The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President in Abuja.
Ayade said he visited Buhari to inform him of his decision to join the presidential race ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary slated for next month.
The governor said he had a very long meeting with the President who advised him to do more consultation before making his declaration public.
READ ALSO: Votes belong to candidates, not the party, Gov Ayade responds to PDP’s appeal on defection suit
He promised to tackle the insecurity, economic, and other challenges if elected as the country’s President next year.
The development has swelled the list of politicians vying for the APC presidential ticket with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the headline casts ahead of the party’s primary.
Ayade said: “If our party zones the presidential ticket to the South, I will be willing take up the challenge as the only APC governor in the South-South.”
