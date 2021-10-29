Politics
Ayade presents 2022 budget proposal of N276bn to Cross River Assembly
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Friday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N276 billion to the state House of Assembly.
Ayade said the appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Conjugated Agglutination,” was a continuation of previous years’ spending frameworks with no new capital projects listed for the year.
He said: “The state budget for the 2022 fiscal year is N276 billion. Out of this, N101 billion is for recurrent expenditure and N175 billion is for capital expenditure.
“We are going to focus on completing existing projects with the view to making them functional.
“Regular payment of salaries is also a priority in the 2022 fiscal year.”
He said the government was considering keeping aside a special fund for payment of retired civil servants’ gratuities in the state.
READ ALSO: NLC charges Cross River govt to meet striking workers’ demands
This, according to him, will ensure a gradual reduction of the backlog of gratuities owed retirees in the state.
He solicited the House cooperation for speedy passage of the budget.
The governor added: “It is my dream that all retirees get their gratuities with less stress.
“I also appeal that the state House of Assembly and other well-meaning citizens of Cross River join in the task of delivering on our numerous developmental projects for the benefit of our people.”
The Speaker of the House, Etteng Williams, assured the governor that the lawmakers would do all within their powers to ensure early passage of the budget.
“We will corporate with you to deliver on this administration’s laudable projects through the early passage of the budget,” he said.
