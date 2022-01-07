Ayade rejects APC demand for workers’ sack in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Friday ruled out sack of any staff in the state.

Ayade was reacting to demand by the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the sack of workers who are still loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor, who addressed journalists at his office in Calabar, said: “I do not have the heart to lay off my workers or government staff. Sometimes I will have reports about those that have committed very serious offences.

“I have even personally caught some red-handed doing the very wrong things.

“I will ponder over what they, especially their wives, children, and dependants would go through if I sack them. These thoughts would force me to overlook and forgive them.

“It is not morally very right to lay them off from their works simply because they are not in my party yet.

“I play politics with moral conscience. As governor, I am also a father of the state. I can only be forced to sack when it has become too unbearable.”

