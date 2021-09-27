Politics
Ayade tasks INEC on credible 2023 elections, reaffirms commitment to Nigeria’s unity
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Monday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.
The governor, who made the call when the state’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Cyril Omoregbe, visited him at the Government House in Calabar, described credible elections as the catalyst for national unity and antidote to voters’ apathy.
He urged the commission to be wary of desperate lobbyists and politicians in the run-up to the elections.
Ayade said: “We must go through the 2023 elections in peace under your superintendence. You must have the conscience to do that which is fair as politicians will always seek to lobby and subvert the will of the people.
“Politics involves lobbying and persuasion for somebody to do your bidding, and which comes in different forms. But the moral that guides your conscience and actions should determine how you handle such situation.”
READ ALSO: INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units ahead of 2023 elections
“When the outcome of an election is not free and fair, voters feel they wasted their time voting and may not vote next time.”
He urged INEC to make fairness its watchword.
The governor reiterated his unwavering belief in the unity of Nigeria, saying that separation was not the solution to the myriad of challenges facing the country.
“I preach peace, because even if you split this country and the South and North go their separate ways, the South will go with its own conflicts and the North will go with its own conflicts.
He added: “The reality, therefore, is that the oneness of this country is the way to go.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...