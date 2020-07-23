Ayade’s aide allegedly slumps, dies

Edet Okon Asim, the Special Adviser to the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade on Biodiversity is dead.

Asim was said to have slumped and died in his vehicle at Eta Agbor in Calabar.

Though the incident was said to have happened since Tuesday, the state government as at the time this report was filed, was yet to confirm the demise of the governor aide and the cause of his death.

However, according to a family source, Asim had been suffering from asthma.

The late aide to Ayade was a former Commissioner for Information in the state and chairman of Calabar Municipal Council.

His remains, it was learnt, had since been deposited in a morgue in the state.

