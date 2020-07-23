Edet Okon Asim, the Special Adviser to the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade on Biodiversity is dead.
Asim was said to have slumped and died in his vehicle at Eta Agbor in Calabar.
Though the incident was said to have happened since Tuesday, the state government as at the time this report was filed, was yet to confirm the demise of the governor aide and the cause of his death.
Read also: PDP group wants Gov Ayade, others suspended for dragging party to court
However, according to a family source, Asim had been suffering from asthma.
The late aide to Ayade was a former Commissioner for Information in the state and chairman of Calabar Municipal Council.
His remains, it was learnt, had since been deposited in a morgue in the state.
- Nigeria, 4 other countries responsible for 80% COVID-19 cases in West Africa —WAHO - July 23, 2020
- Ayade’s aide allegedly slumps, dies - July 23, 2020
- Oil prices edge lower over demand worries, Bonny Light loses $1.07 - July 23, 2020