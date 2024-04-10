AY’s wife, Mabel, speaks on collapse of her marriage with comedian

Mabel Makun, the estranged wife of popular comedian AY Makun, has taken to social media to address those spreading “lies” about what led to the collapse of her marriage to her husband.

The mother of two who spoke in a post on her Instagram page said that her silence cannot be misunderstood.

Mabel has requested that anyone disseminating untrue stories about her and AY should show consideration and grant them the solitude they desire.

Despite the fact that her vision of a long-lasting marriage has changed after parting ways with AY, she added, that she is determined to proceed with grace and fortitude.

Mabel’s post reads thus in full; ‘‘I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone.

’’However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also, the father of my children, whom I have been with for some years, deserves a certain level respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly, because of our children, whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritized.

’’Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space but I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

’’Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage has taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

’’While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also, as we navigate this change,I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.’’

