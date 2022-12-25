Politics
Ayu charges Nigerians to vote out inept APC in 2023
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyiorcha Ayu, on Sunday urged Nigerians to vote for visionary leaders in the 2023 elections.
Ayu, who made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said the country deserves better than the ineptitude of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.
The PDP chairman challenged Nigerians to set the country on the right course by voting out the ruling party from power next year.
The statement read: “Nigeria deserves better than the shame, the ineptitude and the mediocrity on parade since 2015. We have never had it so bad.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s women worst-hit by APC’s misrule – Ayu
“This is our last Christmas under APC’s rule, though. It’s been almost eight years of misery, regrets, and lamentations. We don’t need anyone to remind us of the untold hardship arising from their broken promises.
“The 2023 general elections present us the opportunity to take our destiny into our hands, to say enough is enough. And we can say that with our votes.
“We can redirect the course of our history by voting in those who are competent, visionary, and service-ready. They will tackle, headlong, the problems of insecurity, educational crises, economic stagnation, and youth restiveness.
“Just get your voters’ cards ready. With it, we will reclaim our country from APC’s misrule. And with it, we will enthrone tested, trusted, and people-friendly leaders.”
