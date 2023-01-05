Ayu denies meeting with Wike, says ‘I’m not embattled’

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has debunked reports that he met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port-Harcourt, after a picture of himself and Wike circulated on social media.

While blaming mischief makers for the speculations in a statement on Wednesday, Ayu said there was no time he had a meeting with Wike either in Port Harcourt or anywhere else in Nigeria on the said date.

In the statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam in Abuja, Ayu stated that the trending photo was an old one which was being circulated to make it seem he recently had a meeting with Wike.

“Dr. Ayu states clearly that: 1. He never travelled to Port Harcourt and 2. He has not set eyes on Gov. Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled. The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year Break with his family.

“The general public and, especially the PDP family, is advised to ignore the story and focus on the historic task ahead of the party next month,” he said.

