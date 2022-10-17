Ayu downplays PDP crisis, rallies support for Kaduna guber candidate

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, claimed on Monday there was no crisis in the party.

Ayu stated this when he visited a Benue community in Kaduna State.

He was accompanied on the trip by the PDP Vice- Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Ashiru Kudan, and the Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke

The PDP also appealed to those who pulled out of the PDP campaign train to trace their steps.

Contrary to Ayu’s claim, five PDP governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – are pushing for the chairman’s resignation following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a Northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

They also withdrew from the party’s presidential campaign council to protest the retention of Ayu as the national chairman.

He said: “There is no crisis in PDP, the train is moving and those who are not on the train should, please join.

“I am grateful that within a few hours of notice, the Benue community in Kaduna has come out in this large numbers to receive me. It shows your passion for me and the PDP as the largest political party in West Africa.

“The leadership of the PDP will ensure a clementine environment for all people to operate. All of you that dwell in Kaduna among other citizens are indeed indigenes of Kaduna State and must rally round the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

“I hand over Ashiru to you and at the same time hand over you to Ashiru, you must work together for victory next year and I’m sure he will appreciate your support with appointments.”

