Ayu: PDP showing Nigerians that it cannot be trusted ahead of 2023 elections —Wike

The rift within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to widen after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike unleashed some bombshells on Friday.

Wike spoke on Friday, during a media chat at the Government House in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

He lamented that the refusal of Ayu to step down and the continued support of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for Ayu depicts the party as a party that cannot be trusted.

According to him, the party is not doing to itself what it promises it would do to Nigeria if it becomes the ruling party. He further lamented that Ayu and Atiku are going back on their words, which is not good for the party.

The insistence of Ayu to remain the National Chairman of the party despite the emergence of Atiku Abubakar — both Northerners — continues to divide the major opposition party.

Issues came to a head when the Wike camp withdrew from the Atiku’s campaign team but the former Vice-President clarified that he cannot force Ayu out of office, in adherence to the party’s constitution.

During the interview, Wike blamed Ayu for the current crisis bedeviling the party.

“The problem is that we are too arrogant and sending a message to Nigerians not to trust us. Instead of doing the right thing, Ayu was saying “I can do without Wike.”

“Of course, you can do without me but you cannot do without me in Rivers State.

“We have put ourselves into this by our actions: we are saying remove Ayu for inclusivity, not that he committed any crime.

“Give the chairmanship to the South but the leadership refused; where is the inclusivity?,” the Rivers State Governor opined.

