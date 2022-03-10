Ayu rules out Obaseki’s defection to APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, said on Thursday the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would not leave the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

The former Senate President stated this at a rally organised in his honour by the Edo State government in Benin City, the state capital.

He described Obaseki as an asset to the PDP.

He stressed that many people who left the PDP were already returning to the party.

The national chairman promised a speedy resolution of the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the party.

Ayu said: “My brothers and sisters, divided we fall, united we stand. For many years it was difficult to bring democracy to Nigeria because we politicians were divided.”

He promised to go after governors who left the party with its mandates to reclaim them.

In his remark, Obaseki said the party would retain power in the state.

