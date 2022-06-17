‘Ayu single-handedly picked Gov Okowa,’ Afegbua claims PDP set to boil

Prince Kazeem Afegbua, a staunch ally of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Friday alleged that the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer in the 2023 presidential poll, was unpopular.

He said, “PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, single-handedly picked Governor Okowa as Atiku’s running mate against the recommendations of the selection committee comprising of Governors, National Assembly members and others.”

Claiming that he has knowledge of growing resentments among party members, he said that the PDP was set to boil over the development. “I have received phone calls from some party members threatening to resist Ayu’s imposition if the choice of Governor Okowa is not reversed in 24 hours.”

Afegbua further claimed that the absence of key party stakeholders, like Governors and National Assembly members, at the unveiling of Governor Okowa was a clear signal that something was amiss.

Recalling how the PDP Chairman, Ayu, openly embraced the action of Governor Aminu Tambuwal who stepped down at the presidential primaries to slow Governor Wike’s progress, Afegbua alleged a hijack of the party by Atiku and the Chairman.

