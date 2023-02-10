Politics
Ayu slips at Kano campaign rally, says ‘PDP has brought Nigeria shame’ (VIDEO)
The heavy campaign schedule might be taking its toll on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, who was caught in a slip of tongue during a campaign outing in Kano.
While addressing supporters at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Thursday, Ayu decried the monumental challenges confronting the most populous country in Africa.
The embattled chairman in a video making the rounds on the social media said the opposition party had brought shame to Nigeria and should not be voted for in this month’s election.
He said: “We are supposed to be the leader in Africa, and everywhere in the world we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we’ll not continue to retain them in power.”
The National Chairman, however, urged Nigerians to vote Atiku Abubkar in the forthcoming elections.
“They are full of lies. They have nothing to offer the ‘talakas’ in Nigeria. We will come back. Our president, Atiku Abubakar, who you will vote to power in the next few weeks, we will rally around him. We will discuss our policies, and we will see where it is affecting you. We will make sure we implement a successful policy that will bring back Nigeria to its glory.
“Vote for PDP from top to bottom, from bottom to top; Atiku Abubakar as president.”
Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, had last year suffered similar slip at a presidential campaign rally in Jos.
“For God’s sake and for the value of this place, ensure that you vote for AP, I mean PDP this time around”, the former VP had said.
