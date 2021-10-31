Ayu to succeed embattled Secondus, new NWC unveiled, as PDP concludes convention

A former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu has formally emerged as the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the party’s national convention held in Abuja.

Ayu who was unveiled in the early hours of Sunday will now succeed the embattled Uche Secondus who was suspended but has been battling to retain his position, leading him to drag the party before the court in an attempt to stop the national convention.

Speaking at the event, Ayu, said that the party is back to take over back power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, and Governornof Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri also revealed the names of members of the new National Working Committee of the party.

3,600 delegates voted for new members of the NWC of the PDP at the convention, with only the office of the Deputy National Chairman (South) contested out of the 21 NWC positions.

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, beat Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State to emerge as the Deputy national chairman (South) of the party.

Arapaja garnered 2,004 votes to defeat his only opponent Oyinlola who polled 705 votes.

More details in subsequent reports.

