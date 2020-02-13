B/Haram factional leader, Shekau, dares Buhari to visit Borno again, gives condition for release of Chibok girls

The leader a faction of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, on Thursday warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to return to Borno State, saying the group’s insurgents are fully on ground in the North East.

President Buhari on Wednesday visited Maiduguri to commiserate with the government and people of Borno State over last Sunday’s terror attack that killed 30 stranded travelers in Auno Town, near the Borno State capital.

He also gave a condition under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released.

The Boko Haram insurgents had in April 2014 abducted 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

While 100 of the abducted girls have been freed, the remaining 176 are still in Boko Haram captivity years after their abduction from their college hostel.

In a video the Boko Haram leader released 24 hours after President Buhari visited Borno, Shekau said the insurgents would attack the President if he returns to Borno.

He said: “Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man but he is not. He shouldn’t try to return to Maiduguri again

“Buhari, fear your Creator. God said you don’t have up to a spider’s web. But you think you are a major general. l swear, you are nothing. Buhari, I am talking to you, you’ll know no peace. Don’t come back to Maiduguri.

“Just go and sit down and think over my comments. And if you think, I am the one disrupting your affairs, honestly I am not. You have deceived the people by telling them you are a just leader; carry on!”

On the abducted Chibok girls, the Boko Haram leader said they would be set free if the Federal Government let go of the sect members currently in detention.

He added: “Those who are shouting Bring Back Our Girls, Bring Back Our Girls, the only way to have those girls back is for our men in prison to be released.”

