Nigerian musician, Harrysong, confirms arrest by police

Nigerian recording artist, Harrysong has released a statement on his Instagram stories to confirm he was arrested by officers of the Lagos state police command.

The latest melee is coming several days after he alleged that music executive, Soso Soberekon, his former best friend and best man at his wedding ceremony sent armed robbers to kill him in his home in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He made the allegation during an episode of Nedu’s Frankly Speaking that aired last Monday.

Soberekon has since countered Harrysong‘s allegation with a N500 million lawsuit.

In a court document shared online, the music executive requested the immediate retraction of Harrysong’s statement, an apology and N500 million compensation.

In a newly released post shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Harrysong said his phones have been seized and that the police officers are not letting him communicate with his people.

Read the statement he released on his official Instagram account.

“I got arrested as I landed in Lagos,” he wrote.

“My phone has been seized, and they won’t allow me to communicatte with my people.

Management.”

