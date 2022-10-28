Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman, doubtful about relevance of redesigned Naira notes to Nigerians

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), on Friday, interrogated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the importance of redesigned Naira notes to Nigerians.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, had announced the intention of the apex financial institution to redesign Naira notes and make them available by December 15.

He noted that the initiative would go a long way to address the scourge of insecurity in the country.

The development had prompted mixed reactions from Nigerians ruminating on the usefulness of the decision.

Baba-Ahmed in a series of tweets said the Nigerian government should be able to account for the benefits of the decision to average Nigerians.

He also cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government against making situation worse for the Nigerian people.

He wrote: “Is anyone joining me in hoping that the contemplated currency change is a thoroughly thought-out, useful and strategic move, and not a predictable fiasco? We must be forgiven for recalling the farce of 1984. Hasn’t this admin lost the battle to make things worse? Can we endure more?

“The problem is that Nigerians have run out of benefits of doubts and hopes that there are thinking elements in this administration. The onus is on the government to explain how this new policy can help a desperate people, not make things worse. What are the goals? Who benefits?”

