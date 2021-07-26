Entertainment
Baba Ijesha asked me out in 2013 – Princess
A comedian, Princess, on Monday, revealed how she met the embattled actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.
Princess, who appeared at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for the resumed trial of Baba Ijesha for alleged child molestation, said she met the actor in 2008.
The comedian said the Nollywood star asked her out after her marriage crashed in 2013 but turned down his advances.
READ ALSO: Baba Ijesha’s friends open GoFundMe account to raise actor’s legal fees
Baba Ijesha was arraigned by the state government for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.
He was arraigned on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault last month.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....