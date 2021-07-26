Baba Ijesha asked me out in 2013 – Princess

A comedian, Princess, on Monday, revealed how she met the embattled actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.

Princess, who appeared at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for the resumed trial of Baba Ijesha for alleged child molestation, said she met the actor in 2008.

The comedian said the Nollywood star asked her out after her marriage crashed in 2013 but turned down his advances.

Baba Ijesha was arraigned by the state government for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

He was arraigned on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault last month.

