Entertainment
Baba Ijesha drops ‘no case submission’ bid over alleged defilement
Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha has dropped plans to file a no-case submission in his trial before an Ikeja Special Offenses over allegations of defilement.
Baba Ijesha is charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child, s*xual assault, attempted s*xual assault by penetration and molestation by penetration.
During the court proceedings on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Baba Ijesha’s lawyer revealed that they had dropped plans for a ‘no-case submission.’
READ ALSO: Lagos govt closes case against Baba Ijesha
“The defendant after the review has decided to put in his defense and we have decided not to file the no-case submission again. In view of this, we will be humbly praying that the court should give us a short adjournment,” he said.
Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly molesting the 14-year-old foster child of his colleague, comedian Princess.
