Baba Ijesha to remain in custody, as court denies rejects bail application

A magistrate court sitting in Lagos State, on Wednesday denied the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, bail in the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault.

Baba Ijesha was arrested and detained by the Lagos State police after he was alleged to have sexually molested a minor since she was seven years.

He was later granted bail on May 17, after spending about 25 days in police detention by magistrates in charge of prison decongestion.

However, he has remained in police custody despite the bail.

During the trial on Wednesday, June 16, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, desired the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health.

Olabiran stated that the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail as intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.

But in his ruling, P. E Nwaka, the judge, held that the court can not grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction.

The judge also explained that the case has already been filed before the high court.

Also speaking, Yetunde Cardoso, the superintendent of police in charge of the case, said the matter is now beyond the police.

“Mr Olanrewaju was actually granted bail during the JUSUN strike and based on the conditions given, he couldn’t meet them and he was properly charged today (Wednesday).

“Just like the court stated, the case has already been filed before the high court and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) of Lagos State Ministry of Justice has taken over the matter from the police.

“So presently, we have handed over to the DPP so the case is before them (DPP). It has nothing to do with the police anymore, it’s now left for the DPP to handle it,” she said

By Adekunle Fajana

