BABA IJESHA: Yomi Fabiyi mocks Iyabo Ojo's N100m defamation suit against him | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the N100 million lawsuit levelled against him by his colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

Yomi Fabiyi claimed that the actress planned to have disgraced actor and alleged child molester Baba Ijesha killed if released from police custody.

Iyabo Ojo has now demanded that Fabiyi apologize to her over the recent statement he made against her, which she claimed is defamatory.

Ojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, where she shared copies of the defamation suit filed against Fabiyi.

“A full retraction of the defamatory publication by you on your Instagram handle and status for seven consecutive days, starting from the first publication which you must specifically acknowledge that your allegation are false, misleading and entirely defamatory of the client’s character,” part of the suit read.

“One hundred million naira as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses occasioned by our client caused by your defamatory publication.”

Fabiyi has been a huge supporter of the alleged child molester Baba Ijesha since his arrest.

He has since reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s lawsuit.

On Instagram, Yomi reshared the same defamatory post that brought about the suit and told Iyabo that he doesn’t dignify everyone with a response.

He wrote:

“Ignore any unnecessary CIVIL SUITS attached to my name, I don’t dignify everybody with a response. Not even a non-criminal suit that lack merits and grounds. I don’t have time to waste walai. Your lawyer will never tell you how many months, funds and process involve in civil suits.

“Anyway, anybody drowning will cling on anything to survive. Save your money for feed and tiktok costumes, don’t let any lawyer eat your money iyawo mi. You deserve better dear, time still dey to make a detour and save your face. I don’t deal in social media court. Enjoy the funny moments.

OKO IYABO MOVIE LOCATION LOADING”

By Adekunle Fajana

