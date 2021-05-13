BABA IJESHA: Yomi Fabiyi mocks Iyabo Ojo's N100m defamation suit against him | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
BABA IJESHA: Yomi Fabiyi mocks Iyabo Ojo’s N100m defamation suit against him
Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the N100 million lawsuit levelled against him by his colleague, Iyabo Ojo.
Yomi Fabiyi claimed that the actress planned to have disgraced actor and alleged child molester Baba Ijesha killed if released from police custody.
Iyabo Ojo has now demanded that Fabiyi apologize to her over the recent statement he made against her, which she claimed is defamatory.
Ojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, where she shared copies of the defamation suit filed against Fabiyi.
“A full retraction of the defamatory publication by you on your Instagram handle and status for seven consecutive days, starting from the first publication which you must specifically acknowledge that your allegation are false, misleading and entirely defamatory of the client’s character,” part of the suit read.
“One hundred million naira as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses occasioned by our client caused by your defamatory publication.”
READ ALSO: Yomi Fabiyi storms Police station to demand release of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha (Videos)
Fabiyi has been a huge supporter of the alleged child molester Baba Ijesha since his arrest.
He has since reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s lawsuit.
On Instagram, Yomi reshared the same defamatory post that brought about the suit and told Iyabo that he doesn’t dignify everyone with a response.
He wrote:
“Ignore any unnecessary CIVIL SUITS attached to my name, I don’t dignify everybody with a response. Not even a non-criminal suit that lack merits and grounds. I don’t have time to waste walai. Your lawyer will never tell you how many months, funds and process involve in civil suits.
“Anyway, anybody drowning will cling on anything to survive. Save your money for feed and tiktok costumes, don’t let any lawyer eat your money iyawo mi. You deserve better dear, time still dey to make a detour and save your face. I don’t deal in social media court. Enjoy the funny moments.
OKO IYABO MOVIE LOCATION LOADING”
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
JUST IN… UEFA skips Istanbul, says Champions League final to hold in Porto
UEFA has announced that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, which was scheduled to hold in Istanbul...
12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans to watch Champions League final live in Porto
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list
In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Latest Tech News
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...