Entertainment
Baba Ijesha’s friends open GoFundMe account to raise actor’s legal fees
Friends and associates of the Nollywood star, Olanrewaju Omiyimika aka have opened a GoFundMe account to help raise the legal fees for the embattled actor.
A Dubai-based moviemaker, Oladele Matti, who opened the GoFundMe account, said on his Instagram page on Wednesday the initiative was put together by the group to provide support for the actor who is standing trial for alleged child molestation and sexual assault at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos.
The moviemaker added that the group is targeting at least $50,000 from the fund raising initiative.
Baba Ijesha is currently on bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He will reappear in court on July 27 for the continuation of his trial.
Matti said: “This is a gesture of support/ goodwill/solidarity to assist with the legal costs of a complicated and lengthy process that will likely offer the best chance of successfully obtaining fairness and justice.
“Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, is a popular actor/comedian. He was charged to court on the 24th of June, 2021 after spending over two months in police custody without bail.
“An act, which breached his fundamental human rights. In view of the above, we, Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha’s friends, fans, and supporters have started this GoFundMe campaign to give a helping hand and raise funds to pay for his legal expenses.
“Thank you for your love and support!”
