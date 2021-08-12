Politics
‘Babangida not individually responsible for Vatsa’s fate,’ says ex-military intelligence chief, Akilu
A former Director of Military Intelligence, Gen. Haliru Akilu (retd), said on Thursday the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), did not go victimize the late former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Maj.-Gen. Mamman Vatsa.
Vatsa was executed alongside several military officers for involvement in a plot to topple the Babangida’s regime on March 5, 1986.
Vatsa was a childhood friend of the ex-military ruler.
Akilu, who disclosed this to journalists at an event to mark the ex-President’s 80th birthday, said Babangida’s loyalty and empathy to his friends and family did not conform with the narratives about his role in the trial and execution of the late former minister for treasonable felony.
Babangida, according to him, was not individually responsible for the late Vatsa’s fate 35 years ago.
Akilu said: “When you know Gen. Babangida, you will understand that these narratives did not fit the picture. As the leader then, Babangida had to follow the right process of the military trials of any act of treason and there are persons bestowed with that responsibility.
“Babangida laid solid infrastructural development for the nation during his regime. We have that bringing the country’s Federal Capital back to Abuja. This was a great decision that only leaders of Babangida’s capacity can do.
“The second is the building of military barracks in Abuja, the building of the National Assembly Complex, the Aso Rock Villa (State House), the Federal Secretariat as well as economic and social empowerment of Nigerians, especially women with the establishment of the Better Life for Rural Women as MAMSER.”
