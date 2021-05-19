Baby mama calls out singer, Lyta, for being unable to afford balloons for son’s birthday | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Baby mama calls out singer, Lyta, for being unable to afford balloons for son’s birthday
Nigerian recording artiste, Lyta has been called out on the social media platform, Instagram by his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde for being unable to afford the sum of N13,000 to buy balloons at his son’s first birthday party.
Kemi Ayorinde fired from all cylinders in her Instagram post as she nefariously dragged the ‘Monalisa’ singer.
Here is what she wrote;
“Dear future husband, Aari’s dad can’t afford 13k (Naira) for balloons for his child’s upcoming 1st birthday so imma need you to be able to afford my monthly cost, if not you are not for me. Xxx,” she wrote.
She went on to debunk the notion that she was making noise over the balloons.
According to her, they are already wealthy people and she only wanted him to be part of their son’s birthday.
Read Kemi’s statement below.
