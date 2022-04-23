Baby mama, Mella, calls out JJC Skillz for assaulted her son, Benito

Mella, the baby mama, and former partner of Nigerian entertainer, JJC Skillz has taken to her Instagram platform to explain why the ex-JJC & 419 Squad member assaulted his son, Benito Bello.

Mella’s narration on the social media platform, Instagram is coming several days after she accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting his son.

In a post that she shared on her Instagram platform on Friday, April 22, Mella revealed that her son and other kids brought alcohol to school. She said it was wrong but he didn’t deserve to be beaten by his father like that.

She wrote:

“This is your child that you’ve failed to protect.

My child that I entrusted to you.

“The child who yesterday was accepted into drama college by audition only, but won’t post it out for fear of once again being sabotaged.

“The child who has made mistakes like all teenagers but has loved you unconditionally has had to face an army of abuse, trolls, harassment, bullying, and defamation and yet the silence from you and your camp. No defense, no acknowledgment. Nothing.

“But you cannot break his spirit or us. Our bond is too strong. We will leave the authorities to do their job.

“Your greatest loss is your son by your own hands.

“Let us heal and Leave us in peace.”

See her post below.

