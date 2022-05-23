Baby mama of Dangote’s son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar, files for sole custody of their child

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu, the baby mama of Dangote’s son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar has filed for sole custody of their son.

According to the 25-year-old beautician, she is filing for sole custody of their child due to Jamil’s tweet pertaining to the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level of Shehu Shagari College (SSCOE), Sokoto a couple of weeks for blaspheming against Prophet Mohammed.

Jamil who is the son of the former inspector general of police, Mohammed Abubakar had written on the microblogging site, Twitter:

“In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the book, or any of the prophets from Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran.

“The punishment for blasphemy is death In most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion, it’s simple.”

The pilot has since released a statement to claim that his tweet was taken out of context.

However, Irene, Jamil’s baby mama on Monday morning took to her Instagram page to share screenshots of the court papers she filed to ask for full custody of their son.

Irene mentioned that she was disturbed and seriously concerned about leaving her son in the care of someone with such extreme mindset.

“My child attends a school with pupils, from various backgrounds and beliefs, it will therefore be dangerous to expose him to such teachings.

“I’ve been the only responsible parent and my child has been in my custody since birth, so it’ll be best he stops contending custody with me in court at this time.

“This is also to note that I will not be asking for or accepting any child support, or needing his assistance with parenting such as attending Parents Teachers Association meetings, picking a school or having a say on what school he attends, or the house the child lives in as was stated in the countersuits filed against me where he claimed paternity to the child who I’ve been solely responsible for in the last five years”.

