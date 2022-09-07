Metro
Baby, mother, three others die as another canoe capsizes in Jigawa
A seven-month-old baby, its mother and three other women were on Wednesday, confirmed dead as another canoe capsized in Guri local government area of Jigawa State, according to the state police command.
Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, said the boat mishap occurred at about 6pm on Tuesday.
“On Tuesday, at about 6:00 p.m., information at our disposal revealed that on the same date at about 4:30 p.m., four women and a child boarded a canoe from Nguru Yobe State to Adiyani village in Guri LGA of Jigawa state.
“Unfortunately, the canoe capsized close to their destination. The driver managed to escape alive, while the passenger drowned.”
Read also: Five feared dead, nine rescued as boat capsizes in Taraba
The police spokesman said efforts by local divers and sympathisers who tried to rescue the passengers were abortive as they all drowned before they could be rescued while their corpses were recovered.
“The corpses of the victims were taken to Adiyani Health facility and were certified dead by a medical doctor.
“Those who perished were Oneyaniwura Kasagama, 50, Lafiya Bulama, 40, Badejaka Kasagama, 40, Gimto Kasagama, 40 and Mai Madu Bulama, and a seven-month old baby.
“The victims were all residents of Adiyani village. An investigation into the accident has already commenced while the Commissioner of Police has warned boat operators to always provide life jackets for passengers,” Shiisu said.
