Baby stolen by father’s mistress in Ondo found

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday night said a three-month-old baby reportedly stolen from her mother’s shop in Ondo town in the state had been found.

The state police command disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro in Akure on Tuesday night, adding that the feat was achieved through an aggressive manhunt made by the command to ensure that the little baby was found in record time.

The statement also qouted state Commissioner of Police, CP Salami Amidu Bolaji as saying that understanding how the command worked, there was a limit to how much any criminal could operate in Ondo State and get away with it.

The statement further disclosed that the CP immediately ordered his men to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the little baby said to have been stolen by an alleged seamstress-in-trainee.

“It could only bring pain and mystery to whoever thinks he can carry out any criminal activity in Ondo State and get away with it as far as I command the policing and security architecture of this State”, Ikoro qouted the commissioner as saying.

The state police boss also commended the prompt efforts of his men in getting the baby back to her parents unhurt, while assuring residents of the state absolute swiftness in the policing system of Ondo State, because he has plunged into the system exceptional strategies to nip crimes in the bud.

According to the CP, nothing was more critical to him than the peace, safety and security of the good people of Ondo State, urging residents to always give useful information to the command for prompt action.

The statement was, however, silent on if the lady who stole the baby was apprehended.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the baby was taken away by her father’s mistress from the mother’s shop alongside her ATM card.

