Back from suspension, Ganduje’s aide demands arrest of Catholic Bishop

Salihu Tanko Yakasai a.k.a Dawisu, the media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s has demanded the arrest of Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Godfrey Igwebuike Onah.

Yakasai made the call in a series of tweets on Monday while reacting to a viral sermon by the cleric which he claimed was inciting.

Onah had decried an alleged discrimination in handling of security cases in the north and in the south, backing up this claim by recounting the clash between IPOB members and DSS operatives in Enugu state.

READ ALSO: Ganduje’s aide explains why Sanusi was forced out of palace after dethronment

The clergy also alleged that mosques are springing up in the east, while it is allegedly difficult to get lands to build churches in some states and the northern region of the country.

Salisu in his reaction on Twitter called on security operatives to arrest the Catholic bishop stating that one cannot use a place of worship be it Mosque or a Church and incite violence.

He tweeted thus; “This will be a good scapegoat for security operatives to make example of. You CANNOT use place of worship be it Mosque or a Church and incite violence particularly that of religion in a country like ours, and then get away with it. I call for the arrest & prosecution of this man.”

It would be recalled that Salisu was recently suspended by his principal over comments he made about President Muhammadu Buhari on the same Twitter.

He was only just recalled to his duty post a few days ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions