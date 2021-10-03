Bad week for Mansard, Julius Berger as investors rush University Press, Dangote, others

Despite trading for just four days due to the public holiday declared by the Federal Government to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary on Friday, the nation’s capital market ended the week on a positive note compared to the bearish situation experienced by the bourse last week.

Investors pumped N16.183 billion into the stock market in exchange for 2.187 billion shares traded in 14,377 deals during the week.

This surpassed the previous week’s 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.921 billion that exchanged hands in 16,745 deals.

Top-performing sectors

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry recorded 778.434 million shares traded in 7,183 deals and valued at N5.591 billion.

This was followed by Services Industry where investors exchanged 775.712 million shares worth N2.909 billion in 416 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry was next with 448.662 million shares worth N3.999 billion traded by investors in 2,257 deals.

Top three equities

Based on the measure of volume, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 68.33 percent and 42.91 percent of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 1.494 billion shares valued at N6.944 billion across the three companies in 1,017 deals during the week.

READ ALSO: Investors pocket N380bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses

Top five gainers for the week

University Press share price rose by N0.21kobo to jump from N1.02 to N1.23kobo per share at the end of the trading week.

Dangote Cement stock value was up by N35 after ending the week with N280 compared to N245 per share posted at the beginning of the week.

Presco closed the week with N80.25kobo per share, rising by N7.25kobo to move above its opening price of N73 per share.

SAHCO gained N0.40kobo to move from N4.05 to N4.45kobo per share at the end of the week.

Pharmdeko’s share price rose by N0.21kobo to close at N2.35kobo per share compared to N2.14kobo posted at the beginning of the week.

Top five losers for the week

Mansard topped the losers’ list following a loss of N1.50kobo which reduced its stock value from N3.32 kobo to N2.33kobo at the end of trading.

Julius Berger’sq share price fell by N2.70 kobo to end the week with N24.30kobo from the previous N27 per share.

Vanleer share price was down by N0.60kobo to end the week with N5.45kobo against the N6.05 per share posted at the beginning of the week.

Chams share value slumped by 8.70 percent to drop from the opening price of N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share at the end of the week.

Japaul Gold lost 8.33 percent in share value to end the week with N0.44kobo against N0.48kobo per share posted at the beginning of the week.

Join the conversation

Opinions