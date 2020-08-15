BAGA ATTACK: Military concludes investigation, warns Gov Zulum, others

The military authority in the country has cautioned the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum,as well as other highly places individuals, to be mindful of his utterances against troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

The military warning followed the outcome of its investigation of the recent attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy in Baga, a town in Borno.

Zulum had in one of his responses to the attack, alleged that the attack was sabotage from troops fighting the terrorist group in the state. He even vowed to deploy local hunters and vigilantes against the insurgents if the army could not do their job.

The military had in response to Zulum’s claim said that Boko HaramNorthern govs demand probe of Mailafia’s Boko Haram allegation and not soldiers attacked the governor, adding that it would still investigate the matter to ascertain what actually happened.

After its investigation of the matter, the military insisted that the attack on the governor’s envoy was carried out by Boko Haram.

A Major-General and Deputy Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Felix Omoigui, speaking to newsmen on the outcome of its probe said the governor’s claims were untrue.

He said, “The governor of Borno State believed these allegations levelled against troops of the 19 Brigade in Baga given his recent utterances.

“Remarks of highly placed persons are capable of demoralising the troops which would negatively impact on operations and the confidence of the locals in the military.

“Allegations of such nature could be avoided if the military authority was contacted on issues concerning troops’ activities before going public.

“The realisations that the allegation emanated from security agencies could trigger reactions and animosity among troops and attendant negative consequences.”

Also noting that an allegation that troops were engaged in farming in the area were false, Omogui said that the standing operating procedures prohibited troops from engaging in farming and fishing activities in area of responsibility.

According to him, “The allegations were conjured by some overzealous security agencies who for personal glory and without recourse for the tenets of inter-agency cooperation decided to propagate falsehood.”

Omogui went further to say that the military’s investigative team discovered that the entire area of Baga was too heavily mined with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to encourage any farming activity, and that 55 mines have so far been detonated since the town was reclaimed.

