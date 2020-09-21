Bagudu blows hot as group threatens violence | Ripples Nigeria

Following threats by a group ‘Yan Sa Kai’ (Youth Volunteer) to kill those responsible for the selection of District Head of Bajida in Fakai Local Government Area, the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has warned that his administration will not permit lawlessness in any form.

Bagudu gave the warning at the weekend during a town hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“Just yesterday, when a meeting was going on for the selection for replacement of the District Head of Bajida, a group of Yan Sakai stormed the venue of the meeting uninvited and threatened to kill everybody if their nominee was not selected,” he said.

Read also: Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises —Bagudu

He warned that his government will not allow criminals to take over the state.

“I have warned that the state government will not fold its arms and allow miscreants and enemies of peace to rob the state of the peace enjoyed. The obnoxious lawlessness that led to the killing of the District Head of Bajida will not be allowed to continue.

“The government is categorically warning communities in the state against taking the law into their hands as well as creating militia groups,” he said.

Recall that unidentified gunmen brutally killed the former District Head of Bajida, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Bahago which necessitated the selection for his replacement.

Join the conversation

Opinions