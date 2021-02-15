Politics
Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital.
The governors are – Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
At least four persons were reportedly killed on Saturday during a clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders at a market in Shasha, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State.
The quartet, who arrived at the Oyo State Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, at exactly 7:00 p.m. and went into a closed-door meeting with Makinde.
The Oyo governor will on Tuesday lead his colleagues to Shasha community for an on-the-spot assessment of the area as well as meet with various stakeholders in the market.
The meeting was also attended by the Special Adviser on Security to Makinde, Fatai Owoseni; and Special Assistant on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala, among other stakeholders.
Agric Minister reveals FG to train 30,000 workers in revamp of extension services across Nigeria
The Federal Government, on Monday announced that it had trained over 30,000 workers as part of efforts to reinvigorate extension services and encourage agricultural productivity in the country.
Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development stated this at the National Wheat Farmers Field Day at Jakarade plantation in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano state.
Nanono said the federal government planned to train 70,000 workers, adding that 30,000 of them had completed their training designed to expose them to modern farming techniques, fertiliser and chemical application.
He said the measure was imperative towards equipping farmers with modern farming techniques, crop processing and entrepreneurial skills, to add value to agricultural produce.
The minister said the Federal Government had initiated sound extension programmes, to transform agriculture and achieve food security, and urged state governments to engage them to enhance farmer support services at the grassroots.
According to him, the programme was focused on encouraging wheat production and processing, to reduce importation of the commodity into the country.
Nanono further urged state governments to encourage the development of small scale wheat processing mills to enhance the availability of flour and other wheat products.
In his remark, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, said the state government had concluded plans to establish additional water bodies and upgrade existing dams to encourage wheat cultivation and other irrigation activities.
Gawuna said the government had embarked on the rehabilitation and desilting of Watari dam and upgrade of irrigation schemes in Bagwai LGA.
While reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, Gawuna urged the farmers to utilise the inputs to improve their productivity.
Also speaking, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad, Chairman, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, called for the inclusion of wheat farmers into the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower Programme (APB).
According to him, the exclusion of their 200,000 registered members had negatively affected wheat production in the country.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) had provided support to 800 farmers in Kano, Kebbi and Jigawa States to accelerate wheat cultivation.
The farmers were provided with improved seeds variety, fertilisers, chemicals and 50 threshers under a soft loan scheme designed to enhance farmer access to inputs and extension services.
FMAN, in collaboration with Oxfam and agricultural research institutes, had also established wheat farming service centres in 15 LGAs in the participating states, while plans were underway to expand the scope of the programme to mobilise additional participation.
Nigerian govt reveals programme to take education to children’s doorsteps
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has revealed that the aim of the Alternate School Programme (ASP) is to take education to the doorsteps of children.
Farouq made this disclosure during a news briefing shortly after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on the Programme on Monday in Abuja.
She said that the main objective was to take the school to where these children were, stressing that government in the past had tried other programmes that did not work.
According to her, the Federal Government felt that ASP will help in educating these children that are not engaged in any form of an education programme.
“This is our first inaugural meeting and we have come up with sub-committee that will work to implement the programme.
“We have also constituted a Technical Working Group that will develop the SOP in the implementation of the programme.
“We are collaborating with the Ministry of Education, but my ministry will play the role of an interventionist.
“We are going to intervene using our Social Intervention Programme to see that these children are captured,” Farouq said.
In her opening remarks before the commencement of the inaugural meeting of the committee, Farouq had called for cooperation, coordination and commitment by members.
Speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the committee to draw up a scheme to reach children and persons otherwise who did not engage in any form of formal education.
Nwajiuba told newsmen that the strategy for the programme was to take knowledge to the students and engage them sufficiently to become participants in the global economy.
“There is the need to identify where they are and go as an outreach to them and that is where we are at this point,” he said.
Nwajiuba noted that there is Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Nomadic Education, adding that all of them were doing their best.
“In spite of all these commissions, there are people who are still not engaged in any form of education and that has led to humanitarian crises.
“So, it is no longer a formal education issue, but addressing a humanitarian problem that had arisen as a result of the gaps those ones were not able to meet,” he said.
According to him, that is why a committee was set up to identify the figures and where they live around the country and focus on what needs to be done to address this because the challenges vary.
“It is not a one size fit all. There is no uniform programme, but there is uniform identification and then the curriculum will be delivered to them using different methodologies.
“Some by a direct approach, some by technology, depending on what it is in the gaps in those areas,” Nwajiuba said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in January that President Buhari inaugurated an 18-man Presidential Steering Committee on ASP with Farouq as the Chairman.
Members of the committee included Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu as Co-Chairman; Minister of State of Education-Member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, as the Secretary.
Others are Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission and Director-General, National Youth Service Corps.
The committee also included National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Representative, United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and Representative, United Nations’ International Children’s Emergency Fund.
Representatives Global Partnership for Education, Chairman, Private Sector Advisory Group, Chairman, Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development, Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic Education, Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Dr Shehu Balarabe Kakale are also members.
NCDC unveils platform for verification of COVID-19 results
The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 revealed the imminent launching of a platform next week that will verify the originality of results from anywhere around the world.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the PTF national briefing on COVID-19.
Ihekweazu, who called on private laboratories conducting COVID-19 test to join the platform to have their data checked and be properly managed, noted that such labs risk losing their test right if they fail to join.
The NCDC boss also said that Nigeria recorded 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19, with results coming from different states.
He noted that the centre had also activated a shortcode– “6232” to have more access to Nigerians.
He explained that “this number was introduced to enable the public to contact NCDC’s Connect Centre and access verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”
Ihekweazu said that with the dialling of 6232, an agent of the NCDC would always be handy to assist with any information.
He added that the shortcode was a toll-free and easy-to-remember number, “which means that all calls to NCDC through 6232 are free of charge.
“This is to ensure that all Nigerians have access to verified information on infectious diseases.
“In 2016, NCDC established its Connect Centre as a critical aspect of its event-based surveillance and risk communications strategy. Over the years, this has been used for the response to infectious disease outbreaks such as Lassa fever, monkeypox, yellow fever, cerebrospinal meningitis, among others.
“Following the confirmation of Nigeria’s first COVID-19 case, NCDC immediately expanded its Connect Centre capacity to meet the increasing need for information by Nigerians. This was done in close collaboration with relevant government institutions and with support from our partners”
The call lines were expanded to receive multiple calls simultaneously, as automated chatbots were activated to disseminate information in real-time, additional human resource and volunteers were engaged, and a new quality assurance system was introduced.
According to him, between March and December 2020, the NCDC Connect Centre received over 580,000 COVID-19-related phone calls.
“The shortcode number 6232 will be used alongside the existing toll-free number – 0800 9700 0010, with a gradual phase-out of the existing toll-free number,” he added.
