Bakare advocates competence over zoning ahead of 2023 elections

Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to prioritise competence rather than zoning in the search for the nation’s new president in 2023.

Bakare made this call on Friday in the aftermath of a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The cleric further berated the current discourse on zoning as based on tribal sentiments.

He said: “I said it on the Oct. 3, it is our immaturity politically and otherwise that makes us say that power must either be in the North or be in the South instead of looking for the best, fittest or most competent and people of character who love this country.

“If where the president comes from will make the place he has come from to be better, then the northern part of Nigeria should be the richest, most progressive, and most developed.

“Because out of 61 years, the North has produced either President or Head of State for 40-41 years and yet, see the retrogression in the North.

“If it is from the South, why should a person like former President Obasanjo freeze the account of Lagos State during his tenure?

“If it is from the South-South or South-East, why couldn’t former President Jonathan use his powers to develop the South-South or South-East?

“May the best and best of Nigerians rise whether they are from the East, West, North or South.

“But if there is an agreement between the politicians to rotate power among themselves, that is between them but as far as Nigeria is concerned, what we need at this stage, is men who can drive us to the Eldorado.”

Bakare also reiterated his call for immediate restructuring of the country.

He said: “I have said it before, the documents are there, it is there for everyone to see and I have presented copies to the President.

“We can do it without shooting any gun. We need to do it to move this nation forward.

“The founding fathers of this nation; Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, alongside with their entourage, in Lancaster House and everywhere agreed on what type of government Nigeria should have. We must not change the goal post in the middle of the game.

“We are better off together, as a nation than going different ways but it must be based on equity, justice, fair play, and the rule of law.”

