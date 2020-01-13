Bakare denies asking Buhari to ‘pick’ a successor for 2023

The Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare has denied news making the rounds that he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a successor for 2023 general elections.

Bakare on Sunday clarified that his remarks on succession was quoted out of context, noting that he never insinuated at any point that President Buhari should ‘pick’ or ‘choose’ his successor “as some news outlets reported.”

Last Sunday, Bakare in his state of the nation address titled, “Unveiling the true enemies of Nigeria” had tasked President Buhari to facilitate a system of “accurate succession.”

However, addressing the congregation yesterday (Sunday), he decried what he called the “unrecognisable reconstruction” of his utterances on succession.

According to him, his remarks were “interpreted as me asking Buhari to foist his choice on the nation in flagrant disregard of democratic principles.”

“I neither did this, nor did I insinuate at any point that Buhari should ”pick” or ”choose” his successor as some news outlets have conjured,” he said.

Bakare in his rejoinder, titled, “Much Ado About Succession”, reiterated that “Succession is about casting long term visions, building stable institutions and raising the next generation.”

He stressed that he was convinced that free, fair and credible election remains the only vehicle for achieving a succession from one democratically elected president to another.

