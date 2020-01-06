BAKARE: Using govt aparatus against critics is nothing but petty vengeance that will boomerang

The Presiding Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has lamented the use of government forces against critics of the government.

The clergy cum politician frowned at the harassment of journalists and advocates of governance reforms, citing the case of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the Sahara Reporters.

Bakare who made the call on Sunday in a statement issued by him, said “mustering the apparatus of governmental force against those who criticise the government by the words of their mouths or the strokes of their pens is nothing but a petty path of vengeance that will eventually boomerang.”

Bakare further added that any attempt by the current administration to stifle free speech through the proposed social media regulation currently being considered in the National Assembly should be jettisoned.

“I will not support evil no matter who perpetrates it. I will not support violation of people’s rights. Anything that is against the rule of law, I will not support it. It will never happen to me, which is like attacking my own constituency, it doesn’t matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to build a strong post-Buhari legacy facilitated by accurate succession”, adding, that history bestows on Buhari a chance “to institutionalise systems of accurate succession that will build and sustain the Nigeria we desire.”

