Baker, guard docked in Oyo for stealing two loaves of bread
Two employees of FoodCo, Ring Road branch, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Ebenezer Olusesi, 31 and Ibrahim Adeniyi, 41 were, on Monday, docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing two loaves of bread worth N2,600 from their employer.
Olusesi, a baker and Adeniyi, a security guard, pleaded not guilty to theft.
The police prosecutor, Cpl. David Adepoju, informed the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offence.
According to Adepoju, the defendants, on April 28 allegedly stole two loaves of bread worth N2,600, property of FoodCo Company, Ring Road, Ibadan, represented by Friday Achibong.
He said the offence contravened Sections 390(a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like.
Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a relative, while the second surety must present tax evidence for two years.
She adjourned the matter till August 15 for a hearing.
