Politics
Bala Mohammed emerges as chairman of PDP governors’ forum
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.
The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this to journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Bauchi on Saturday.
13 governors and other key members of the PDP were in Bauchi for a one-day retreat for the officials elected under the party’s platform.
Fintiri also revealed that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was elected as Vice Chairman of the forum.
Mohammed, according to him, was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.
In his remark, the Bauchi governor promised to work with his colleagues for the development of the party and the nation.
He said: “My emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum is a mark of honour to me and the entire people of Bauchi State.
“I’m using this opportunity to urge my colleagues to support me in order to move the forum and the party forward.”
